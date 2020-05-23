Video
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:24 PM
Amphan: PM Sheikh Hasina phones to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:37 PM  Count : 156
Observer Online Report

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enquire about the losses caused by cyclone 'Amphan'.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim informed journalists that the Prime Minister phoned the West Bengal Chief  Minister  at about 11:10 am and enquired about the damages caused by  the cyclone in the state.

During the telephonic conversation, the Bangladesh PM expressed sympathy to the WB chief minister over the losses of lives and property and hoped they will be able to overcome the losses very soon.

Mamata Banerjee also thanked the Bangladesh Prime  Minister for expressing her sympathy.

Super cyclone Amphan battered both Bangladesh and West Bengal on Wednesday and caused loss of lives and property.

At least 18 people were killed in Bangladesh in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan while 72 people in West Bengal, 15 of them are from Kolkata.






