Banker, Gazipur returnee contact coronavirus in Dinajupur
A banker and a Gazipur-returnee have tested positive for coronavirus in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur.
Birampur upazila health and family planning officer Dr Solaiman Hossain Mehedi confirmed the matter at midnight on Friday.
The contracted persons are 32-year-old man who recently has returned from Gazipur to Ayra village in the upazila and a baker of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Hakimpur Branch.
UNO Towhidur Rahman said a number of houses including of contracted persons were put under lockdown to avert the spread of the virus in the upazila.
