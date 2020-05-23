Video
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 10:41 AM
Saudi Arabia Correspondent

Saudi Arabia health ministry's spokesman Dr. Mohammad Abdul Ali

Saudi Arabia health ministry's spokesman Dr. Mohammad Abdul Ali




Some 140 Bangladeshi nationals have, so far, died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia till Thursday.

Of them, 102 died in Jeddah and 38 in Riyadh. Among the dead, one female.

Saudi Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Abdelali confirmed the figure on Thursday.

A total of 351 people have, so far, died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, he said.

Apart from the coronavirus infection, a good number of Bangladeshis died of heart attack and natural causes.

As many as 65,077 people contracted coronavirus in the country where 282 are in critical condition and 36,040 recovered from the virus infection till May 21.

The spokesperson also said 2,532 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country in last 24 hours, 12 more fatalities were recorded and 2,562 recovered in this period.





SC/ALM/LY

