Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:23 PM
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi 'gunfight'

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 10:05 AM  Count : 234
Observer Online Report

Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’

Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’


The prime accused in a case over murder of a girl after rape has been killed in a reported gunfight with the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Gazipur’s Tongi.

Deceased Abu Sufian was the prime accused in the sensational 7-year-old Chandni rape and murder case. He was a serial rapist, RAB claimed.

RAB-1 Gazipur Company Commander Lt Commander Abdullah Al-Mamun said the body of Chandni, a first grader of a Madrasa, was recovered from Tongi Madhumati Rail Gate area on May 16.

According to the postmortem result, she was strangulated to death after rape.

Later, Md Niloy, 15, was detained from Tongi Rail Station area on May 17 in this connection.

Niloy made a confessional statement before a court  of violating the minor girl along with Abu Sufian.

During the investigation, it has been revealed that Abu Sufian was also involved with 4-5 rape incidents.

On information, RAB conducted a drive in Madhumati Rail Line area at 12 midnight on Friday where Abu Sufian was gossiping with his friends.

Sensing the presence of the elite force, he opened fire on them, forcing the RAB to fire back in self-defence.

The team, later, recovered the bullet-hit body of Abu Sufian from the scene.





Two RAB members –ASI Atwar and constable Selim—also received injuries during the encounter.

ALM/LY

