Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:23 PM
Home National

Another policeman dies of coronavirus

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 9:28 AM  Count : 118
Observer Online Desk

Another  member of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) died of coronavirus in the capital on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Nayek Al Mamunur Rashid, 43, of Ramgoti village in Laxmipur district. He was posted at the transport division of DMP, said Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana.

Rashid breathed his last at around 11:30am at his residence in the city, said sources at the DMP, adding that the policeman was confirmed with COVID-19 on Wednesday night.

He was an asymptomatic patient.

The body of the deceased was buried at the family graveyard at his village home in presence of senior officers of Laxmipur police.

Rashid is survived by his wife and two daughters.

With the death of Rashid, a total of 11 policemen in the country have died from coronavirus.

According to sources at Police Headquarters, the total number of coronavirus-infected police members was 2,895 until Wednesday.

Among them, 1,225 are from DMP, the sources said.

Bangladesh’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 28,511 on Thursday with the detection of 1,773 more new cases in the span of 24 hours.





Besides, the virus claimed 22 more lives during the same period, raising the coronavirus death toll in the country to 408.

UNB/ALM

