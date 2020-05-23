Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 May, 2020, 5:23 PM
latest
Home Sports

Shakib to remain absent as ‘Tamim’s Live Show’ ends Saturday

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 9:26 AM  Count : 74
Observer Online Desk

Shakib to remain absent as ‘Tamim’s Live Show’ ends Saturday

Shakib to remain absent as ‘Tamim’s Live Show’ ends Saturday


Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal’s popular programme ‘Tamim’ Live Show’ is set to end on Saturday after it gave the fans some delightful moments over the past three weeks amid countrywide unofficial shutdown.

The last episode will feature three other cricketers Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad, which means four of the Bangladesh’s ‘Feb 5’ will be present in the last show.

There was a expectation that Shakib Al Hasan, the other one of ‘Feb 5’ will join the last show to make it complete.

But Tamim revealed that Shakib, who is now in USA, can’t be present in the show due to his personal affairs.

“Our last episode will be aired on Saturday. Many asked me when Shakib will appear in my show..so I contacted Shakib 10/12 days ago because I wanted five of us to present in the last show. But Shakib said due to his personal affair, he can’t be with us,” Tamim said after his show with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson today.

“A person could have some work, so there is no problem in it. I don’t think we need to discuss ‘why Shakib is not present here’. No need to make it an issue. I am grateful to the three players -Mashrafe, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur that they agree to come here. Saturday’s show will be my last episode,” he said.

Considered as one of the best batsmen in the country, opener Tamim has brought different guests for each episode. Streaming the first two sessions with wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in Instagram respectively, Tamim moved the show to his facebook and youtube channel where his predecessor Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, pacers Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain, Test captain Mominul Haque, swashbuckling batsmen Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das made appearances and shared some lighthearted moments.

In one episode three former Bangladesh skippers Khaled Mahmud, Habibul Bashar and Naimur Rahman Durjoy came in as guests of Tamim’s show and made the viewers’ travel to the past of Bangladesh cricket sharing different stories.

Tamim’s another featured three former skippers Akran Khan, Minhajul Abedin Nannu and Khaled Masud Pilot. Wasim Akram joined the trio as a special guest.





Meanwhile four other cricketers joined Tamim’ unique show, starting with former South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis. Later Indian opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli graced the programme before New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson appeared in the show.

BSS/ALM

Related Topics

Shakib   Tamim  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Osaka tops Serena on Forbes' list of sports annual earnings
Pakistan chief optimistic about England tour
Chiellini admires Suarez for biting him at World Cup
BCCI won't push for World Cup postponement to open IPL window
Shakib to remain absent as ‘Tamim’s Live Show’ ends Saturday
Qatar aiming for ‘affordable’ 2022 World Cup amid global downturn
Williamson to go live in ‘Tamim Iqbal’s show’ Thursday


Latest News
Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play Tests: ICC
Shomeshwar Oli writes ‘Baba’ for Imran Mahmudul
Seven hacked in Munsiganj village clash
Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday
Virus cases climb to 32,078 with highest 1,873 in single day
Noakhali reports 77 fresh cases
Non-paying British brands will be blacklisted: BGMEA
Young man's body recovered in Khagrachhari
Young man dies from electrocution in Ramgati upazila
Govt appoints new CMSD director
Most Read News
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
Virus cases in Bangladesh continues to surge
Attaining revenue targets to be highly challenging in FY21: AmCham president
No bar to go home by private car
EX-AL MP dies with coronavirus symptoms
S Alam Group's director Morshedul Alam dies of coronavirus
Rape, murder accused killed in Tongi ‘gunfight’
140 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Civic Responsibility imposed by Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018
Amphan ravages coastal belt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft