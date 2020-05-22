Video
Friday, 22 May, 2020, 9:47 AM
EU mobilising over 334m euro to fight C-19 in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Union (EU) has said it is mobilising over 334 million euro for the fight against Covid-19 and its consequences in Bangladesh, EU Embassy in Dhaka said on thursday.
    t said Covid-19 knows no borders. Therefore, the European Union (EU), its member states and the European financial institutions decided to join forces as "Team Europe" (#TeamEurope) to tackle the pandemic, the EU Embassy statement said.
As a result, a global EU response of 20 billion euro was launched to help mitigate the spread of the virus and to reduce spillover effects on economic and social stability in partner countries.
"Team Europe's support of some EUR 334 million will assist the Government of Bangladesh in providing support to those who are most affected by COVID-19, in terms of health and livelihoods," said the Ambassador of the EU, RensjeTeerink.
In particular, EUR 263 millionwill be used to mitigate the economic and social impact of Covid-19. Of this, a EUR 93 million EU grant plus a EUR 20 million German grant will help the government to provide cash assistance to workers in the export-oriented industries adversely affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic, and contribute to boost the resilience of the national social protection system.
"#TeamEurope trusts that all Bangladeshis, and in particular millions of the most affected people, will benefit from these interventions. #TeamEurope is the tangible expression of the exceptional European efforts to lead the fight against COVID-19 and to express our global solidarity," she said.
In its ongoing development cooperation programmes in Bangladesh, the EU is already addressing many areas crucial in the Covid-response and the recovery of the economy, the statement said.
In addition, the French Development Agency -- AgenceFrançaise de Développement -- (AFD) will support the Bangladesh Government with EUR 150 million to improve the country's social protection measures.
EUR 64.8 million -- EUR 16.5 million from the EU and EUR 48.3 million from Germany -- will be used to scale up interventions through the United Nations (UN) and NGO partners for vulnerable Bangladeshi host communities and Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar.















