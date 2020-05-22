Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 May, 2020, 9:47 AM
latest
Home Front Page

‘Everything is gone’: Cyclone Amphan destroys Bangladesh villages

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

SATKHIRA, May 21: Shafiqul Islam hid under a bed with his wife and two children for hours as the fiercest cyclone to hit Bangladesh this century ripped the tin roof off his home.
Islam had thought he could ride out Cyclone Amphan but soon regretted his "huge mistake" as winds of 150 kilometres (95 mile) per hour slammed into Satkhira district, destroying his home and those of his neighbours.
"The wind was so powerful that it felt like it would flatten everything," the 40-year-old farm labourer told AFP on Thursday, standing in the twisted wreckage.
"It destroyed everything we had. I don't know how I am going to survive. Thanks to Allah that it did not kill me or my family. We came very close to death."
After sending their children to a shelter, Aleya Begum and her husband stayed behind to protect
    their four properties.
Their efforts were in vain.
"All I have built over the decades have been destroyed in a few hours. I have witnessed quite a few cyclones. This was the worst," said Begum, 65.
Village after village was flattened in Satkhira, which bore the brunt of the first "super cyclone" recorded in the Bay of Bengal since 1999. Better forecasting and the swift action of authorities to move 2.4 million people into shelters helped keep the death toll at 12 in Bangladesh -- a fraction of the human cost in previous cyclones.
In 1970, half a million people perished in a cyclone. Another in 2007 killed 3,500.
But the powerful winds of Amphan and accompanying wall of sea water that rushed inland still had a punishing impact.
In Purba Durgabati, hundreds of locals battled through the night in the howling wind and teeming rain to mend a breach in a river embankment protecting the village and several others.
But the river rose by four metres (13 feet) in places and washed away around two kilometres (over a mile) of the levee, which doubled as a road, inundating 600 houses.
"My home is under the water. My shrimp farm is gone. I don't know how I am going to survive," Omar Faruq, 28, told AFP.
Modhusadan Mondol, who usually sells shrimps to Japan, said the coronavirus had brought one of Bangladesh's biggest export industries to a halt.
He had hoped to resume shipments once the lockdown was lifted.
"But the cyclone washed away my shrimp farm and thousands of other farms. We lost everything," said Mondol, estimating his losses at tens of thousands of dollars.
Bhabotosh Kumar Mondal, a local councillor, said the cyclone had "left an unprecedented trail of devastation", with seven villages in his area under water and 2,000 mud and tin homes destroyed.
"The coronavirus has already taken a toll on people. Now the cyclone has made them paupers," he said. Mondal estimated that about 3,000 shrimp and crab farms had been washed away or suffered major damage, causing losses of more than $20 million.
"It destroyed our only means to survive," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus infections top 5 million worldwide
EU mobilising over 334m euro to fight C-19 in Bangladesh
‘Everything is gone’: Cyclone Amphan destroys Bangladesh villages
Jumatul  Wida today
Freedom of press important for governance, FM tells EU envoys
Sundarban saved us this time too
Police mull travel pass to curb movement during shutdown
AIIB approves  $250m loan for BD to fight Covid-19


Latest News
Another policeman dies of coronavirus
Shakib to remain absent as ‘Tamim’s Live Show’ ends Saturday
Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 334,616
18 killed as cyclone Amphan batters 26 districts
Expert conducts survey for setting up PCR Lab in Thakurgaon
Amazon food delivery service launched in India
Applications open for govt loan programs in Canada
Army opens one-minute market in Rangamati
Air Force to operate flight to bring stranded Bangladeshis from Malaysia
999 call: Youth held for stabbing lover at railway station
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 22 deaths, 1,773 cases in 24 hrs
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
26 villages flooded in Noakhali's Hatia upazila
Amphan wreaks havoc on Sundarbans, fate of wild animals uncertain
Patuakhali: Cyclone Amphan kills two, 17 villages flooded as embankment collapses
Amphan claims 12 lives in coastal districts
Xi phones Hasina, proposes to send expert team to fight COVID-19
Cyclone Amphan becomes weak, leaves trail of destruction
SSC results to be published May 31
Amphan to become weak gradually causing rains, says Met office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft