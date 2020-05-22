Jumatul  Wida today

Jumatul Wida, the last Juma prayers in the holy month of Ramadan, will be observed across the country today (Friday) with due solemnity and religious fervour.

Muslim devotees will attend Juma prayers at different mosques and offer prayers, maintaining social distancing due to coronavirus pandemic across the country. The will also seek divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital has taken all necessary measures to accommodate the devotees at the mosque following the health guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khateebs and Ulema will deliver sermons highlighting the significance of Jumatul Wida.



















