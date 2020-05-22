Freedom of press important for governance, FM tells EU envoys





"The government always considers the freedom of press as an important tool for effective governance in a democratic society. There's complete freedom of speech and media," said the Foreign Minister while the European ambassadors stationed in Dhaka expressed their concern about the press freedom issue here, a Foreign Ministry's press release said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister held a meeting with the EU ambassadors through videoconferencing on Wednesday, Ambassadors of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, The

Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the European Union Delegation in Dhaka took part the meeting, the release said.

During the meeting the Foreign Minister discussed the corona virus , Rohingya, cell phone issues in Rohingya camps and longstanding reliable development partnership issues between the EU and Bangladesh.

However, the Foreign Minister agreed with them about the importance of ensuring freedom of press and freedom of expression.

"Freedom without responsibility may result in social chaos," Momen told the envoys adding that for example, he said, in the name of freedom of choice, no one is allowed to open assault rifle to kill people in a crowded mall or at a public school, neither one is allowed to incite or provoke people with fabricated stories to lawlessness. He said there are nearly 33 private TV channels, hundreds of dailies plus a flood of online services which many countries even in Europe do not have. EU Ambassadors also expressed their concern over the COVID-19 in Rohingya Camps.

Foreign Minister assured the Ambassadors that the government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that the pandemic is contained, and there is minimal spread of COVID-19 in the Rohingya camps.























