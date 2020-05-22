Sundarban saved us this time too





coastal resort's upazilas last evening to early hours of today after crossing the shorelines near the Sundarban, claiming lives and damaging homes and crops, but the trail of devastation it left would have been much higher had the forest not been there.

The Sundarban has shielded coastal belt upazilas from the ferocity of the cyclone which weakened losing its steam to a great

extent after crossing the largest mangrove forest in the world.

"Sundarban prevented huge damage from the cyclonic storm Amphan. There would have been umpteen casualties including deaths in the southern part of the country had the Sundarban not been there to stand up to the fiercest storm. The Sundarban has saved us," Khulna Divisional Forest Officer Md Belayet Hossain said.

He also said the Sundarban, the world's largest mangrove forest, has been saving us repeatedly from the adverse impact of the natural disasters like the cyclone 'Amphan'.

"The Sunderban with its thick mangrove forest acts like a shield. The mangroves do not just help to reduce the wind speed drastically when the storm moves through the delta but even help to break the waves and the storm surge whipped up by the killer wind," he added.

"The storm Amphan entered Bangladesh through the Sundarban and then hit Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat and other coastal districts. The forest reduced its wind speed and weakened it.



















KHULNA, May 21: The severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' lashed thecoastal resort's upazilas last evening to early hours of today after crossing the shorelines near the Sundarban, claiming lives and damaging homes and crops, but the trail of devastation it left would have been much higher had the forest not been there.The Sundarban has shielded coastal belt upazilas from the ferocity of the cyclone which weakened losing its steam to a greatextent after crossing the largest mangrove forest in the world."Sundarban prevented huge damage from the cyclonic storm Amphan. There would have been umpteen casualties including deaths in the southern part of the country had the Sundarban not been there to stand up to the fiercest storm. The Sundarban has saved us," Khulna Divisional Forest Officer Md Belayet Hossain said.He also said the Sundarban, the world's largest mangrove forest, has been saving us repeatedly from the adverse impact of the natural disasters like the cyclone 'Amphan'."The Sunderban with its thick mangrove forest acts like a shield. The mangroves do not just help to reduce the wind speed drastically when the storm moves through the delta but even help to break the waves and the storm surge whipped up by the killer wind," he added."The storm Amphan entered Bangladesh through the Sundarban and then hit Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat and other coastal districts. The forest reduced its wind speed and weakened it.