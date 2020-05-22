Video
Friday, 22 May, 2020
Police mull travel pass to curb movement during shutdown

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Police are set to issue travel passes to the public in an effort to regulate emergency movements, including transportation of goods and services, during the ongoing shutdown.
The law-enforcement agency has opened a website for citizens to register and apply for the travel clearance.
Police will subsequently verify the applications and issue passes accordingly.
 The service, however, is currently in the pilot stage but will fully launch soon, according to the website.
Vehicles are currently moving in and out of Dhaka and other districts in the name of emergency movement, a police officer told the daily Observer. This has given rise to a chaotic situation, he added.
The number of coronavirus patients has been on the rise in Dhaka and other parts of the country. Despite the government's stay-at-home orders, people have been crowding the streets under various pretexts. Bangladesh's confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 28,511 with the detection of  1773 more new cases in the span of 24 hours on Thursday.


