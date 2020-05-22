22 more die, 1,773 infected with coronavirus in 24 hrs





In the span of last 24 hours till Thursday, Bangladesh's confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 28,511 with the detection of 1773 more new cases.

During the same period with 22 deaths the coronavirus death toll in the country now stands at 408. Health experts said infections and deaths might go up in the next few days as most of the shopping malls had been kept opened for Eid-Ul Fitr and people were leaving Dhaka and other cities for their village homes to celebrate Eid festival.

Most of the homebound people, travelers and buyers at malls and markets are not maintaining social distancing and health directives properly.

As a result, the rate of corona infection and detection is increasing day by day, they claimed. At the regular briefing of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) held on Thursday, its Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana also urged all to maintain social distancing and follow the health directives properly.

Nasima Sultana at the briefing also disclosed the overall picture of the corona infection.

She said in the last 24 hours, a total of 43 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country had tested 10,262 samples. Of those, 1,773 samples were found coronavirus positive.

Bangladesh has been recording an increasing number of Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Although the number of infected people was small at the beginning after the first case on March 8 was detected, the number started increasing after the announcement of the readymade garment factory owners to reopen those from April 6.

Learning from their colleagues and authorities, most RMG workers started returning to their workplaces with the fear of losing their jobs for not attending offices in time.

The health authorities confirmed the first death case in coronavirus infection on March 18.



















As many as 22 people had died in the last 24 hours till Thursday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).In the span of last 24 hours till Thursday, Bangladesh's confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 28,511 with the detection of 1773 more new cases.During the same period with 22 deaths the coronavirus death toll in the country now stands at 408. Health experts said infections and deaths might go up in the next few days as most of the shopping malls had been kept opened for Eid-Ul Fitr and people were leaving Dhaka and other cities for their village homes to celebrate Eid festival.Most of the homebound people, travelers and buyers at malls and markets are not maintaining social distancing and health directives properly.As a result, the rate of corona infection and detection is increasing day by day, they claimed. At the regular briefing of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) held on Thursday, its Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana also urged all to maintain social distancing and follow the health directives properly.Nasima Sultana at the briefing also disclosed the overall picture of the corona infection.She said in the last 24 hours, a total of 43 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country had tested 10,262 samples. Of those, 1,773 samples were found coronavirus positive.Bangladesh has been recording an increasing number of Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.Although the number of infected people was small at the beginning after the first case on March 8 was detected, the number started increasing after the announcement of the readymade garment factory owners to reopen those from April 6.Learning from their colleagues and authorities, most RMG workers started returning to their workplaces with the fear of losing their jobs for not attending offices in time.The health authorities confirmed the first death case in coronavirus infection on March 18.