Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 May, 2020, 9:46 AM
latest
Home Front Page

22 more die, 1,773 infected with coronavirus in 24 hrs

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

As many as 22 people had died in the last 24 hours till Thursday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In the span of last 24 hours till Thursday, Bangladesh's confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 28,511 with the detection of 1773 more new cases.
During the same period with 22 deaths the coronavirus death toll in the country now stands at 408. Health experts said infections and deaths might go up in the next few days as most of the shopping malls had been kept opened for Eid-Ul Fitr and people were leaving Dhaka and other cities for their village homes to celebrate Eid festival.
Most of the homebound people, travelers and buyers at malls and markets are not maintaining social distancing and health directives properly.
As a result, the rate of corona infection and detection is increasing day by day, they claimed. At the regular briefing of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) held on Thursday, its Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana also urged all to maintain social distancing and follow the health directives properly.
Nasima Sultana at the briefing also disclosed the overall picture of the corona infection.
She said in the last 24 hours, a total of 43 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country had tested 10,262 samples. Of those, 1,773 samples were found coronavirus positive.
Bangladesh has been recording an increasing number of Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.
Although the number of infected people was small at the beginning after the first case on March 8 was detected, the number started increasing after the announcement of the readymade garment factory owners to reopen those from April 6.
Learning from their colleagues and authorities, most RMG workers started returning to their workplaces with the fear of losing their jobs for not attending offices in time.
The health authorities confirmed the first death case in coronavirus infection on March 18.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus infections top 5 million worldwide
EU mobilising over 334m euro to fight C-19 in Bangladesh
‘Everything is gone’: Cyclone Amphan destroys Bangladesh villages
Jumatul  Wida today
Freedom of press important for governance, FM tells EU envoys
Sundarban saved us this time too
Police mull travel pass to curb movement during shutdown
AIIB approves  $250m loan for BD to fight Covid-19


Latest News
Another policeman dies of coronavirus
Shakib to remain absent as ‘Tamim’s Live Show’ ends Saturday
Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 334,616
18 killed as cyclone Amphan batters 26 districts
Expert conducts survey for setting up PCR Lab in Thakurgaon
Amazon food delivery service launched in India
Applications open for govt loan programs in Canada
Army opens one-minute market in Rangamati
Air Force to operate flight to bring stranded Bangladeshis from Malaysia
999 call: Youth held for stabbing lover at railway station
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 22 deaths, 1,773 cases in 24 hrs
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
26 villages flooded in Noakhali's Hatia upazila
Amphan wreaks havoc on Sundarbans, fate of wild animals uncertain
Patuakhali: Cyclone Amphan kills two, 17 villages flooded as embankment collapses
Amphan claims 12 lives in coastal districts
Xi phones Hasina, proposes to send expert team to fight COVID-19
Cyclone Amphan becomes weak, leaves trail of destruction
SSC results to be published May 31
Amphan to become weak gradually causing rains, says Met office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft