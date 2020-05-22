Video
Friday, 22 May, 2020, 9:46 AM
Home Front Page

Cyclone Amphan

One crore people without power in coastal areas

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Shahnaj Begum

About one crore people living in the southern part and coastal areas are now living without electricity after the strong cyclone 'Amphan' hit the country on Wednesday.
Kushtia, Khulna, Bagherhat, Sathkhira, Barishal, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Lakshmipur, Jashore, Barguna and Noakhali districts and many areas of Cox's Bazar, Chandpur, Chattogram, Bhola and Jhalokathi plunged into darkness as soon as the cyclone hit them on Wednesday.
The Power Division hoped that they could be able to get the power by Friday (today) morning.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid conducted an emergency online meeting on Thursday with the officials of the power distribution agencies and asked them to take steps to restore power supply as soon as possible.
He asked the agencies to supply generators to the hospitals of the affected areas as soon as possible.
& quot; More than one crore consumers in at least 17 associations of the Rural Electrification Board, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCO) have had no electricity supply since Wednesday.
"We are trying to restore electricity supply as soon as possible but it will take time," an official of the Power Division said.
The cyclone &#39;Amphan&#39; started crossing the Bangladesh coast around 5pm on Wednesday packing a wind speed of around 160 to 180kph rising to 200kph within 80km of its centre. "As we came know about the cyclone from the Meteorological Department we stopped power supply to the huge coastal areas to stop casualty due to electrification," the official said.
According to initial reports of the Power Division, the storm ravaged coastlines, washed away coastal embankments along with the electric poles, stopped food supply to many urban areas as large trees fell on electric lines under the impact of the cyclone across the country.
"We are yet to estimate the loss of the Power Division due to the impact of Amphan but we could only say it is huge," the official added.
Chandpur, Chattogram, Barishal, Cox's Bazar, Jashore and Khulna were mostly damaged by the Amphan, Member REB (Development) Anjan Kanti Das.


