Friday, 22 May, 2020, 9:46 AM
13 killed as truck overturns in Gaibandha

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Gaibandha, May 21: At least 13 people have died after a goods-laden truck overturned in Gaibandha's Palashbari Upazila.
The passengers were returning home from Dhaka when the truck veered out of control and crashed on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in the Upazila's Jundaha on Thursday, according to police.
Informed of the matter, law enforcers and fire service personnel rushed to the scene to rescue the victims, said Palashbari Police OC Masudur Rahman.
The authorities could not immediately identify the dead but the truck's driver and his helper fled the scene, he added.
Meanwhile, the Roads and Highways Division (RHD)  has said stern legal action will be taken for carrying people in cargo vehicles,
Despite restriction on transporting passengers, some vehicles are still carrying people in violation of the government orders and is a punishable offense under the Road Transport Act 2018.
Legal actions will be taken against this type of misconduct, RHD said in an announcement on Thursday .
Recently, RHD extended public transport shutdown till May 30 in a bid to tackle coronavirus.
The RHD also directed all concerned not to carry people in cargo vehicles.


