Friday, 22 May, 2020, 9:46 AM
Home Back Page

SSC results on May 31

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on May 31.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will publish the results and other statistics on the exam results through a videoconference from Ganobhaban at 10:00am on the day, said an official press release on Thursday.




Confirming the matter, Mahbubur Rahman, secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Divison, told  the news agency that the date and time were mentioned in a letter sent from the Prime Minister's Office.
The secretary also said that students do not have to go to schools to know the results. They will be able to know the results through SMS.
More details will be given on the website before publishing the results.
This year's SSC and equivalent examinations under 10 education boards begun across the country on February 3.    -UNB



