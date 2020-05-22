Covid-19: People in capital acting carelessly





However, at the beginning when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out they were more responsible and acted accordingly.

People, especially the city dwellers, are now reluctant to wear masks and maintain social distancing when they are out of their homes.

Visiting different areas of the city on Thursday, this correspondent found no health consciousness among people at all. They were moving around and riding vehicles without maintaining social distancing. Some were found to be carrying face masks but not wearing them.

Baten, a rickshaw puller, had a mask but he wasn't wearing it. When this correspondent asked him why he was not wearing the mask, he said it was very difficult to breathe with a mask on while pulling a rickshaw.

At the kitchen market at Palassey, sellers were not wearing masks. They were just busy selling their products.

Health experts said such behaviours and unawareness might spell a big disaster for the country as the virus is now passing its peak time.

People should be more alert and aware of the deadly virus as it is now transmitting from one cluster to another, they informed.

The government has allowed reopening some business sectors with a caution that they must maintain social distancing and ensure health facilities.

Prof Nazrul Islam, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and a virology expert, said, "We are now passing through a very crucial time as the novel coronavirus is passing its peak time."

But it's very ominous sign that people are not maintaining the lockdown discipline while it is essential.

When the lockdown was imposed first people followed the government instructions.

"This month is very crucial for us. We have to identify the number of corona patients and send them in isolation," he said. The government should take steps immediately to increase the number of laboratories and test more and more, he added.

Another health expert, Dr Benazir Ahmed, said contact tracing of infected corona patients is very important. Once it is traced, the authority can easily test their samples. But firstly, people should follow the pandemic discipline to fight against the Covid-19, he said.

Warning to the citizens that coronavirus is passing its peak, Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday said, "We have passed 70 days of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country

"I think we are going to reach the peak of the deadly virus infection," he added.

Meanwhile, 22 people had died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Thursday. This was the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 recorded in a day in the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Thursday.

One thousand seven hundred and seventy three people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of infected people has reached 28,511 and the death toll now stands at 408, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General (Administration) of the DGHS, during a briefing on Thursday.



















