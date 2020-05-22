Video
Friday, 22 May, 2020, 9:45 AM
Home Back Page

Activities  at Ctg Port  resume after 48 hrs

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 21: Activities at Chattogram Port resumed at 9:00 am on Thursday after remaining suspended for 48 hours after lowering the danger signal to 3.
The operations of the port remained suspended since Tuesday morning after great danger signal number 6 was issued for the port due to super cyclonic storm 'Amphan.'
Md Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), told the Daily Observer that a total of 8 ships anchored at the Jetties on Thursday morning. Accordingly, loading and unloading of cargo and containers have started, he said.
Faruk said, all 19 ships anchored at the jetties had been directed to leave the jetties to take shelter in safer areas to lessen the damage by very severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan.'
He said, all 71 ships have already came to the Outer Anchorage of the port that had been directed to take shelter in the deep sea areas in Kutubdia and Moheshkhali.
Earlier on Tuesday, all jetties of the Port had been vacated removing the ships from the port Channel area for Super cyclone Amphan.
Meanwhile, nearly 500 lighter ships and small vessels which were taken to the upstream of Shah Amanat Bridge area have already came to the navigational channel of the port.


