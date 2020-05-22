Video
Friday, 22 May, 2020
Home Back Page

PM allocates Tk 25cr for municipality staff

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allocated Tk 25 core for the country's 328 municipalities to pay the salaries and allowances of their officials and employees amid the coronavirus crisis.
"The money has been allocated from the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund," said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim on Thursday.
Some 12,519 officials and employees of the 328 municipalities as well as 20,000 cleaning workers recruited through outsourcing will be benefited from the allocation.
The 328 municipalities with their limited resources have relentlessly been working to ensure various services, including uninterrupted water supply, sanitation activities, spraying disinfectants, distribution of face masks, doing funeral of deceased and distribution of relief materials among the needy people facing various adversities and challenges amid the countrywide shutdown started on March 26 last.    -UNB


