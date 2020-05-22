stand by cyclone affected people: Fakhrul

Expressing deep worry over the loss of lives and property caused by cyclone Amphan, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday called upon their party leaders and activists and the rich to stand by the disaster-hit people.

In a statement, he urged the government to take immediate steps for rehabilitating those lost their houses and providing the affected people with financial assistance alongside ensuring the treatment of those got injured. -UNB
















