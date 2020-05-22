Williamson interested to play BPL





Tamim invited Williamson to play in BPL. He said, "You definitely know that we have a T20 tournament, BPL. This is a fantastic tournament. So I want you to come here and play".

Williamson in reply said, "I am really interested. If there is no International commitment, I definitely will play in BPL". "The competition was really nice and the vibe is excellent. There are many good things of the tournament. Let's see what happened," Williamson expressed.

BPL is one of the most rigorous and expensive domestic tournaments in the World, where stars like Chris Gayle, AV de Villiers, David Warner, Steve Smith had feat themselves.





























