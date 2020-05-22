Video
Shakib to remain absent as 'Tamim's Live Show' ends Saturday

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal's popular programme 'Tamim' Live Show' is set to end on Saturday after it gave the fans some delightful moments over the past three weeks amid countrywide unofficial shutdown.
The last episode will feature three other cricketers Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad, which means four of the Bangladesh's 'Feb 5' will be present in the last show.
There was a expectation that Shakib Al Hasan, the other one of 'Feb 5' will join the last show to make it complete.
But Tamim revealed that Shakib, who is now in USA, can't be present in the show due to his personal affairs.
"Our last episode will be aired on Saturday. Many asked me when Shakib will appear in my show..so I contacted Shakib 10/12 days ago because I wanted five of us to present in the last show. But Shakib said due to his personal affair, he can't be with us," Tamim said after his show with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.
"A person could have some work, so there is no problem in it. I don't think we need to discuss 'why Shakib is not present here'. No need to make it an issue. I am grateful to the three players -Mashrafe, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur that they agree to come here. Saturday's show will be my last episode," he said.
Considered as one of the best batsmen in the country, opener Tamim has brought different guests for each episode. Streaming the first two sessions with wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah in Instagram respectively, Tamim moved the show to his facebook and youtube channel where his predecessor Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, pacers Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain, Test captain Mominul Haque, swashbuckling batsmen Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das
made appearances and shared some lighthearted moments.
In one episode three former Bangladesh skippers Khaled Mahmud, Habibul Bashar and Naimur Rahman Durjoy came in as guests of Tamim's show and made the viewers' travel to the past of Bangladesh cricket sharing different stories.
Tamim's another featured three former skippers Akran Khan, Minhajul Abedin Nannu and Khaled Masud Pilot. Wasim Akram joined the trio as a special guest.
Meanwhile four other cricketers joined Tamim' unique show, starting with former South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis. Later Indian opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli graced the programme before New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson appeared in the show.     -BSS


