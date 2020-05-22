

Playing without Mash is two-fold miss, says Williamson

Brendon McCollum was the most successful Blackcaps captain, who bagged lot of success representing and leading New Zealand. Williamson succeeded McCollum as Kiwi skipper. Tamim similarly have got the leading role of Bangladesh ODI team after the retirement of the most prolific captain of Bangladesh Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. So, Tamim wanted to know how challenging to lead a team after taking the charge from a great leader. In his reply Williamson said, "Mash and Brendon they both played incredibly well for such a long period. In my perspective, it was a great opportunity to learn a lot from Brendon. And a lot of that I think was naturally but being of the presence and seeing how the team operates and then I think the challenges when Brendon left".

"You are now playing without Mashrafe. As a player and as a leader it's two-fold miss," he stated. "I'm sure Mash is still playing, so that's helpful. One of the challenges was we were continuing as a group and we want to continue to grow and well you know people get older and you trying to adapt with the people and the person that you have,'' Williamson advised.

As a new captain Tamim also got some tonics from experienced Kiwi captain. 'This just always changes and it's sort of embracing that change, you need to be authentic with your approach to the leadership. Certainly try and continue to try to do that my base of ability," he outlined.

"As you have and we have so many other leaders they can offer so much, so, you know making sure those guys are offering and feel welcome and comfortable enough to help the group with any forms of leadership they have,'' he added further.

Tamim Iqbal named the new ODI captain of Bangladesh. But after that no match has taken place since all the fixtures were either postponed or cancelled for the COVID-19 outbreak. It is expected that Tamim will start captaining Bangladesh soon after Bangladesh return in international cricket.





















