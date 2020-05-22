Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 May, 2020, 9:44 AM
latest
Home Sports

Tamim Iqbal\'s Live Show

Playing without Mash is two-fold miss, says Williamson

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

Tamim Iqbal's Live Show
Playing without Mash is two-fold miss, says Williamson

Playing without Mash is two-fold miss, says Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson termed the absence of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as 'two-fold' miss as a player and a leader. He made the complement on Thursday on a facebbok live show hosted by Tamim Iqbal. He also advised Tamim to make leadership authentic embracing changes.
Brendon McCollum was the most successful Blackcaps captain, who bagged lot of success representing and leading New Zealand. Williamson succeeded McCollum as Kiwi skipper. Tamim similarly have got the leading role of Bangladesh ODI team after the retirement of the most prolific captain of Bangladesh Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. So, Tamim wanted to know how challenging to lead a team after taking the charge from a great leader. In his reply Williamson said, "Mash and Brendon they both played incredibly well for such a long period. In my perspective, it was a great opportunity to learn a lot from Brendon. And a lot of that I think was naturally but being of the presence and seeing how the team operates and then I think the challenges when Brendon left".
"You are now playing without Mashrafe. As a player and as a leader it's two-fold miss," he stated. "I'm sure Mash is still playing, so that's helpful. One of the challenges was we were continuing as a group and we want to continue to grow and well you know people get older and you trying to adapt with the people and the person that you have,'' Williamson advised.
As a new captain Tamim also got some tonics from experienced Kiwi captain. 'This just always changes and it's sort of embracing that change, you need to be authentic with your approach to the leadership. Certainly try and continue to try to do that my base of ability," he outlined.
"As you have and we have so many other leaders they can offer so much, so, you know making sure those guys are offering and feel welcome and comfortable enough to help the group with any forms of leadership they have,'' he added further.
Tamim Iqbal named the new ODI captain of Bangladesh. But after that no match has taken place since all the fixtures were either postponed or cancelled for the COVID-19 outbreak. It is expected that Tamim will start captaining Bangladesh soon after Bangladesh return in international cricket.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tamim doesn't like Wagner's relentless bouncers
Graeme Smith wants Ganguly to head ICC
Williamson interested to play BPL
Shakib to remain absent as 'Tamim's Live Show' ends Saturday
Playing without Mash is two-fold miss, says Williamson
BCB to summon up Shakib, Mushi's bat
BCB stretches monetary assistance to 23 Sports Federations
Papon seeing no possibility to travel SL in July


Latest News
Another policeman dies of coronavirus
Shakib to remain absent as ‘Tamim’s Live Show’ ends Saturday
Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 334,616
18 killed as cyclone Amphan batters 26 districts
Expert conducts survey for setting up PCR Lab in Thakurgaon
Amazon food delivery service launched in India
Applications open for govt loan programs in Canada
Army opens one-minute market in Rangamati
Air Force to operate flight to bring stranded Bangladeshis from Malaysia
999 call: Youth held for stabbing lover at railway station
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 22 deaths, 1,773 cases in 24 hrs
Introducing e-courts: A giant leap for the judiciary
26 villages flooded in Noakhali's Hatia upazila
Amphan wreaks havoc on Sundarbans, fate of wild animals uncertain
Patuakhali: Cyclone Amphan kills two, 17 villages flooded as embankment collapses
Amphan claims 12 lives in coastal districts
Xi phones Hasina, proposes to send expert team to fight COVID-19
Cyclone Amphan becomes weak, leaves trail of destruction
SSC results to be published May 31
Amphan to become weak gradually causing rains, says Met office
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft