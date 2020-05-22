Video
IBBL Shari’ah Committee Chair Sheikh Moulana Mohammad Qutubuddin (Rah.) no more

Published : Friday, 22 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Sheikh Moulana Mohammad Qutubuddin (Rah.), Chairman of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Chairman of Baitush Sharaf Anjuman-E-Ittehad Bangladesh passed away at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday, 20 May 2020. Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun.
Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman and Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL along with the IBBL family have prayed for the eternal peace of this eminent personality and and expressed condolences to his bereaved family.
Sheikh Moulana Mohammad Qutubuddin (Rah.) has left behind many relatives and innumerable admirers including one son and six daughters. He was 82 years old at the time of his death. He had been the Chairman of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of IBBL since 2007, said a press release.



