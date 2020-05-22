Govt to take advantage of changed world trade after Covid-19: Tipu





"Bangladesh has to go a long way in the world trade competition. Investors around the world are looking for new places to invest," he said while presiding over the seventh 'Trade Support Advisory Committee' meeting in the ministry's conference room, said an official press release.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the meeting while Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Former FBCCI President Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and BGMEA President Dr RubanaHuq, among others, joined the meeting through online.

Tipu said many countries and companies across the world have already come forward to invest in the 100 special economic zones announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"In the current global situation, Japan is planning to shift its investment from China to other countries," he said adding Bangladesh has a big prospect from it.

Abdul Monem said Bangladesh's two foreign exchange earning sectors are exports and remittances. "In the current situation, the garment buyers have been requested not to cancel the purchase order from Bangladesh.

Manycountries have already promised not to cancel purchase orders. The United States has expressed interest in importing medicines from Bangladesh, He said a request has been made so that Bangladeshi workers in different countries do not have any problem in staying, eating and medical treatment.









Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayn said a suitable environment is prevailing in the country for setting up industrial factories. "The government has adopted an investment friendly policy. -BSS





