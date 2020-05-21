18m businesses, 3cr workers feeling economic pinch of Covid-19





According to experts, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allocated around Tk 22,000 crore to save the country's businesses and employees. If the allotted money is not distributed properly, a large number of people will be left destitute in the next few months, which will have a negative impact on peoples' social life.

Wishing anonymity, an employee of a private company said, "After depositing the last month's salary to my account, the office has informed me not to join duties until further notice."

He further said, "After the lockdown, I went to my village home with my family. In this situation, if I don't get salary from next month how will I pay my house-rent in Dhaka and bear my family expenses."

About layoff Md Faizul Islam (Hiru) owner of Sultan Tea and Heritage Air Express Ltd told the Daily Observer, "The aviation sector has almost collapsed after the worldwide lockdown. It is not possible for anyone to afford huge amount of office-rent and employee salary without earning a single taka."

Hiru said, "I have asked all my Heritage Air Express staff to work for Sultan Tea. Those who have accepted this offer will have the opportunity to work. Those who disagree will have to wait for our other office to reopen."

Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) said, "All over the world people are losing jobs. But in our country recently this has began to affect the big, medium and small enterprises."

Mentioning that the government has provided financial assistance to the tunre of Tk 20,000 crore to the big, medium and micro enterprises the PKSF Chairman said if this money is not distributed properly, many of the institutions in the country may lose their identity and a huge number of people their jobs in the near future.

Qazi Kholiquzzaman also advised the non-government organizations not to lay off their workers but wait for the government's financial incentive.



















The economic downturn due to coronavirus pandemic has begun to affect about 18 million large, medium and small businesses around the country. About 3 crore workers of these organizations are passing time in fear of layoff.According to experts, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allocated around Tk 22,000 crore to save the country's businesses and employees. If the allotted money is not distributed properly, a large number of people will be left destitute in the next few months, which will have a negative impact on peoples' social life.Wishing anonymity, an employee of a private company said, "After depositing the last month's salary to my account, the office has informed me not to join duties until further notice."He further said, "After the lockdown, I went to my village home with my family. In this situation, if I don't get salary from next month how will I pay my house-rent in Dhaka and bear my family expenses."About layoff Md Faizul Islam (Hiru) owner of Sultan Tea and Heritage Air Express Ltd told the Daily Observer, "The aviation sector has almost collapsed after the worldwide lockdown. It is not possible for anyone to afford huge amount of office-rent and employee salary without earning a single taka."Hiru said, "I have asked all my Heritage Air Express staff to work for Sultan Tea. Those who have accepted this offer will have the opportunity to work. Those who disagree will have to wait for our other office to reopen."Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) said, "All over the world people are losing jobs. But in our country recently this has began to affect the big, medium and small enterprises."Mentioning that the government has provided financial assistance to the tunre of Tk 20,000 crore to the big, medium and micro enterprises the PKSF Chairman said if this money is not distributed properly, many of the institutions in the country may lose their identity and a huge number of people their jobs in the near future.Qazi Kholiquzzaman also advised the non-government organizations not to lay off their workers but wait for the government's financial incentive.