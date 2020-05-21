

Actor Ajmeri Zaman passes away

Known for her performances in Mukhra Romoni'r Bashikaran, Shesher Kobita and Dhupchaya, Ajmeri Zaman Reshma shared the screen with noted artistes, including Dilara Zaman and Mustafa Monwar. In 1966, she appeared in Tahmina Banu's drama, Tridhara, alongside Syed Ahsan Ali Sydney and Lili Chowdhury, wife of Munir Chowdhury.

Among the first generation of actors in the industry, Ajmeri Zaman Reshma was praised for her performances not only in Bangladesh but also throughout the Indian subcontinent.

"She had tremendous acting skills," said eminent actor, director and scriptwriter Mamunur Rashid. "She went on to expand her fame with works like Raja Shonashhi and many other notable productions. Alongside Bangladeshi ventures, she also worked in Urdu productions in her career. She has been away from the industry for many years. As a result, I haven't stayed in touch with her. However, she will be remembered for her performances."

Celebrated actor Dilara Zaman also conveyed her condolences.

"Ajmeri was one of my co-actors in Tridhara, my debut TV drama. I have fond memories of those days," she says. "It feels like I have lost someone very dear to me. May she rest in peace."

Renowned actor Tariq Anam Khan shared his memories of working with the artiste. "I have worked with Ajmeri in two tele-fictions, including Britter Baire. Needless to say, the news of her death is heartbreaking," he said.

Ajmeri Zaman Reshma, who led a private life in her later years, was laid to rest at Singair, Manikganj.

- Agencies





































