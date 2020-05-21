Video
Thursday, 21 May, 2020
Whimsical decision of BIWTA causes untold sufferings to homebound people

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Banani Mallick

Whimsical decision of the officials of Bangladesh Inland Water and Transport Authority's (BIWTA) on
ferry service at the Paturia-Daulatdia Ferry Ghat has caused immense sufferings for general people.
The BIWTA on Wednesday all of a sudden stopped the ferry services at the Paturia-Daulatdia Ferry Ghat causing untold sufferings to homebound people. The day saw a huge number of people on both sides of the Paturia-Daulatdia Ferry Ghat
Talking to the Daily Observer, the officials concerned said they had to frequently change their decisions considering the conoravirus outbreak following the advices from the respective ministries.
People from different ages including elderly people, women and children were the victims of such whimsical decisions, said people from every corner on Wednesday.
"Can we imagine how these people are passing their time amid this storms and winds? They do not deserve such ordeals, they should stay at home," said eminent novelist Selina Hossain.
"These people would not gather at the ferry ghat if they came to know about the decision earlier. It is the duty of respective department to inform people," she said.
As of filing of this report thousands of people had been waiting on either side of the ferry ghat.
The situation turned from bad to worse when a group of passengers sank in the river as they boarded engine boats to cross the river.
When asked, Zillur Rahman, an official of the BIWTA said earlier all vehicles except emergency transports were sent back from the check-post but people still managed to reach the ferry ghat.
"Then we decided to halt ferry services altogether," he said. On Tuesday, about 200 private cars and 300 goods-laden trucks were forced to change the routes after the ferry service was stopped.
Earlier, the authorities (BRTC) continued ferry services during the day time and that too caused long queues of approximately five kilometers.
Taufique Rahman, an official of BITWA said they had halted all transports and general people except for ambulance carrying dead bodies.


