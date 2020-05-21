Video
Market regulation for GP ‘soon’: BTRC

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

The government will impose significant market power (SMP) regulations on leading mobile phone operator Grameenphone (GP) 'soon' to limit its market presence.
Bangladesh Telecom-munication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Md Jahirul Haque made the announcement in a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.
"We have formed a committee for SMP and are working on the matter. There is a 15-day notice period and after that hopefully we will see visible progress," he said.
The BTRC Chief said the matter would be implemented as per the court order. "We are also in talks with Grameenphone about it," he added.
Recently, three operators - Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk - complained to the BTRC that Grameenphone was implementing its marketing campaigns in the name of corporate social responsibility.
The trio in a joint letter to the regulator said being the largest operator Grameenphone was taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation and launched free call minute packages to regain its customers.
They also requested immediate imposition of SMP regulations. Grameenphone, which lost 11 lakh subscribers in the first quarter of 2020, currently holds about 46 percent of the market share in the country.
GP Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman said currently the nation was going through a crisis and the telecom industry needed to fight it together.
"I will not go into detail but at this point, our priority should be supporting the government to fight the pandemic," he said.
He also said it was positive that other operators also came up with similar offers like his company.
In February last year, the BTRC declared Grameenphone as the SMP operator but could not impose the restrictions as the operator moved to court.
But the High Court on December 15 last year cleared the way for the telecom regulator.
Once the restrictions come into effect, the floor price of Grameenphone's call rate would go up by 5 paisa to Tk0.50 per minute.




Currently, the minimum call rate is Tk0.45 per minute for all operators. After adding the value added tax and other tariffs, the minimum rate goes up to Tk 0.54.
But for Grameenphone, it will be Tk0.61 per minute. Its average call rate is now Tk0.73 per minute, according to its financial statement. As per the second restriction, the market leader will have to pay 5 paisa more to other operators for the calls its subscribers make to other networks.


