Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 May, 2020, 6:18 PM
latest SSC results to be published May 31       Bangladesh reports highest 22 deaths, 1,773 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Covid-19 Transmission Increasing Rapidly

BD records highest 1,617 virus cases, 16 more deaths in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The transmission of coronavirus in the country is spreading rapidly. In the tenth week of the virus appearing in the country, the number of confirmed cases is on an upward curve.
The number of deaths is fast accelerating too. Data of the first two days of the eleventh week indicate a worsening situation ahead.
Over the past 24 hours, the highest number of cases and deaths were confirmed in a day, about sixteen more patients died of coronavirus and 1,617 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday.
 The number of tests has been the highest too. In these 24 hours, a total of 10,207 samples were tested in 43 labs across the country.
Earlier on Tuesday, about 1,602 were detected coronavirus positive. And 21 persons died of Covid-19 in this span of time and about 9,799 samples were tested.
If we analyse the figure then we can see the trend of the corona is increasing every single day.
The 8-member advisory group of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had already predicted to the government that by May and May18, Covid-19 transmission would peak. This would continue till Eid-ul-Fitr. After Eid, the cases would go up one day and down another, but it would be a downward curve.
On April 26 garment factories opened up and the lockdown was relaxed. Within two weeks (the incubation period is two weeks), in the tenth week beginning May 10, the situation deteriorated fast.
Concerned persons have said that this prediction seems to be materialising. Over the past two days the trend seems to be proceeding in that direction.
However, because some of the restrictions are being relaxed, it cannot be ascertained whether the country is actually at the peak of the virus outbreak at the moment.
 It is apprehended that the situation will worsen in the coming two weeks and so there are also questions as to whether there will be a downtrend in the spread of the virus after Eid.
However, when contacted UGC Professor ABM Abdullah, the Prime Minister's personal physician, said that he had previously said the transmission would begin to decrease by the end of May.
He had made that prediction based on the lockdown. But given the circumstances, it is now difficult to say whether the incidence of coronavirus cases would go up or down.
He said over the past few days there were all indications of a rapid deterioration of the situation.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virus vaccine will be ‘global public good’: Top US official
‘Wash hands at least six times a day’
18m businesses, 3cr workers feeling economic pinch of Covid-19
Actor Ajmeri Zaman passes away
Whimsical decision of BIWTA causes untold sufferings to homebound people
Market regulation for GP ‘soon’: BTRC
BD records highest 1,617 virus cases, 16 more deaths in 24 hours
coronavirus update


Latest News
StanChart and BRAC to deliver essentials to 5,000 families
SSC results to be published May 31
4,635 shrimp enclosures washed away in Bagerhat
4 committees formed to assess loss of Sundarbans
Amphan kills 3, causes huge damage in Pirojpur
One dies, 7 more infected with coronavirus in Gopalganj
PM allocates Tk 25 crore for municipality staff
Woman killed from tree falling; Houses, crops damaged in Jhenidah
Relief materials distributed in Noakhali
AIIB approves USD 250mn loan for B'desh
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 200 migrants held in Malaysia crackdown
Bangladesh orders to stop production, marketing, sale of tobacco products
Coronavirus death toll climbs to 386, positive cases 26,738
CPP team leader goes missing in Patuakhali, 10 villages submerged
'Corona cases likely to increase in next 15 days'
'Amphan' to cross Sundarbans coast this afternoon changing direction
'Amphan' may hit West Bengal-BD coast this afternoon/evening
Great danger signal 10 at Mongla-Payra
Amphan hits Bangladesh coastlines, will take four hours to cross
Cyclone Amphan: 20 villages in Noakhali's Hatiya inundated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft