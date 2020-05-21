BD records highest 1,617 virus cases, 16 more deaths in 24 hours





The number of deaths is fast accelerating too. Data of the first two days of the eleventh week indicate a worsening situation ahead.

Over the past 24 hours, the highest number of cases and deaths were confirmed in a day, about sixteen more patients died of coronavirus and 1,617 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday.

The number of tests has been the highest too. In these 24 hours, a total of 10,207 samples were tested in 43 labs across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, about 1,602 were detected coronavirus positive. And 21 persons died of Covid-19 in this span of time and about 9,799 samples were tested.

If we analyse the figure then we can see the trend of the corona is increasing every single day.

The 8-member advisory group of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had already predicted to the government that by May and May18, Covid-19 transmission would peak. This would continue till Eid-ul-Fitr. After Eid, the cases would go up one day and down another, but it would be a downward curve.

On April 26 garment factories opened up and the lockdown was relaxed. Within two weeks (the incubation period is two weeks), in the tenth week beginning May 10, the situation deteriorated fast.

Concerned persons have said that this prediction seems to be materialising. Over the past two days the trend seems to be proceeding in that direction.

However, because some of the restrictions are being relaxed, it cannot be ascertained whether the country is actually at the peak of the virus outbreak at the moment.

It is apprehended that the situation will worsen in the coming two weeks and so there are also questions as to whether there will be a downtrend in the spread of the virus after Eid.

However, when contacted UGC Professor ABM Abdullah, the Prime Minister's personal physician, said that he had previously said the transmission would begin to decrease by the end of May.

He had made that prediction based on the lockdown. But given the circumstances, it is now difficult to say whether the incidence of coronavirus cases would go up or down.

He said over the past few days there were all indications of a rapid deterioration of the situation.























