bangladesh

* 16 more die, total 386

* 1,617 new infected, total 26,738

* Samples tested in 24 hours-10, 207

* Of the deceased, seven in Dhaka city and the rest outside the capital.

* 214 patients recovered in last 24 hours

* 300 put under isolation in 24 hours

World

* Toatal active cases-4,986,332

* Total deaths -324,910

* Recovery-1,958,496