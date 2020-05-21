Video
Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in Khulna division

Crosses over to West Bengal, likely to veer back to Chuadanga and Jhenaidah around Wednesday midnight

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Mamunur Rashid

Raging sea waves pounding the shore of Mongla during the severe cyclone Amphan's landfall on Wednesday. PHOTO: UNB

Raging sea waves pounding the shore of Mongla during the severe cyclone Amphan's landfall on Wednesday. PHOTO: UNB

The extremely severe cyclone Amphan has started barrelling towards Kolkata in India and spanned to Bangladesh after making landfall in West Bengal coast near the Sundarban, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. At the time of filing this story, at least five people have lost their lives.
It started crossing the Bangladesh side of the coast around 5:00pm on Wednesday packing a wind speed of around 160 to 180kph rising to 200kph within 80km of its centre, meteorologist Abdul Mannan  said.
Our Khulna correspondent writes quoting local officials of District Relief and Disaster Management Office and Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is crossing the coastal districts including the Sundarban, damaging huge homesteads, embankments at coastal upazilas in the Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat and Barguna.   
The met office warned of possible flying objects, damage to
communications and power lines, and trees being ripped out of the ground by the wind. Khulna was battered by heavy rain and rivers were rising under dark skies, while in the coastal resort of Koyra, Dakop, Batiaghata and Paikgacha large waves were pounding the shore.
Huge trees and electrical polls were uprooted, hundreds of thatched houses were fully or partially damaged during the ongoing 'Amphan,' our correspondents report.
Many embankments' of coastal districts has broken and tidal surges flooded many villages of the districts including Koyra and Paikgachha upazilas, local public representatives confirmed.
Many boats, engine runs vessels has blown away in different coastal rivers breaking anchor and banks of all Sundarban rivers have submerged during filling pf this report at 10:00pm.
Making landfall in West Bengal coast it entered Bangladesh territory than again veered to West Bengal and it might re-enter Chuadanga and Jhenaidah at about 11:00pm on Wednesday night.
Bangladesh is likely to experience rainfall from Wednesday night to Thursday night, the meteorologist added.
One person died in Bhola's Char Fasson after a tree fell on him due to strong wind earlier in the afternoon.
Our Patuakhali correspondent added two person died in Patuakhali including a Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) man in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali on Wednesday. The deceased Shah Alam Meer, 60, was the team leader of CPP unit 6 of Dhankhali union.
One person died in Satkhira after a tree fell on him due to strong wind earlier  evening and another one in Barishal.  
Meanwhile, at least 10 villages in the upazila in Patuakhali were submerged after breaching the cross dam under the influence of the cyclone.  Hundreds of trees were uprooted while houses damaged in the district.
The ground floors of some storm shelters also went under water.
The Met Office has warned of storm surge of 10 to 15 feet high above normal astronomical tide under the influence of the storm.
More than one million consumers in at least 17 associations of the Rural Electrification Board have lost electricity as heavy winds and rains snapped power supply to much of the coastal zone in the evening.  
Apart from this, almost 40,000 customers of West Zone Power Distribution Company have lost electricity supply.
Officials in India's Odisha and West Bengal states said powerful winds had torn off roofs, uprooted trees and bent electricity poles, hitting power supplies in some areas.
India said the landfall process is expected to continue for about four hours, Indian news broadcaster NDTV reports.
The storm lost some of its intensity and was downgraded from a super cyclone to an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" on Tuesday as it advanced towards the Indian coast, according to the Indian Met Office.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said the government has evacuated about 2,408,819 people from the coastal districts of the country as super cyclone "Amphan" is likely to make landfall in Bangladesh on Wednesday night.


