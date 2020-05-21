Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 May, 2020, 6:18 PM
latest SSC results to be published May 31       Bangladesh reports highest 22 deaths, 1,773 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Front Page

Govt prepared to tackle Amphan: PM

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government has all the necessary preparations to protect the lives and property of people from Super Cyclone Amphan.
"We've the preparations (to protect lives and property from the fury of the cyclone)...we always pray to Allah so that the cyclone doesn't cause any loss to lives and property," she said while addressing a meeting of the National Disaster Management Council (NDMC).
The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the preparations and thanked all concerned for taking proper measures in this regard, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim while briefing reporters.
 Sheikh Hasina said this cyclone, which is a natural disaster, has come at a time when the government has been working to overcome the coronavirus crisis.
"We can't resist it (cyclone) but we can take measures to protect the lives and property of people as much as possible. And we've been taking these measures," said Hasina who attended the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconference.
She said 13,241 cyclone shelter centres have been opened in coastal districts where some 20 lakh people have already taken shelter.
 Turning to agriculture, she said 90 percent Boro paddy has already been harvested.
Sheikh Hasina, also the NDMC chairperson, said her government has formulated a disaster management policy as she had witnessed huge casualties and colossal damages caused by the 1991 cyclone.
Assuming power in 1996, her government took measures to modernise the country's meteorological department which had been in a very poor condition for lack of modern equipment.
"Now, we can collect (meteorological) information through satellite as well," said the Prime Minister adding that Bangladesh also signed some agreements internationally to get meteorological information in time from neighbouring countries.
The ministers concerned, the cabinet secretary and chiefs of the three services joined the meeting from the Secretariat.
But State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman attended it from Ganobhaban.    -UNB.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virus vaccine will be ‘global public good’: Top US official
‘Wash hands at least six times a day’
18m businesses, 3cr workers feeling economic pinch of Covid-19
Actor Ajmeri Zaman passes away
Whimsical decision of BIWTA causes untold sufferings to homebound people
Market regulation for GP ‘soon’: BTRC
BD records highest 1,617 virus cases, 16 more deaths in 24 hours
coronavirus update


Latest News
StanChart and BRAC to deliver essentials to 5,000 families
SSC results to be published May 31
4,635 shrimp enclosures washed away in Bagerhat
4 committees formed to assess loss of Sundarbans
Amphan kills 3, causes huge damage in Pirojpur
One dies, 7 more infected with coronavirus in Gopalganj
PM allocates Tk 25 crore for municipality staff
Woman killed from tree falling; Houses, crops damaged in Jhenidah
Relief materials distributed in Noakhali
AIIB approves USD 250mn loan for B'desh
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 200 migrants held in Malaysia crackdown
Bangladesh orders to stop production, marketing, sale of tobacco products
Coronavirus death toll climbs to 386, positive cases 26,738
CPP team leader goes missing in Patuakhali, 10 villages submerged
'Corona cases likely to increase in next 15 days'
'Amphan' to cross Sundarbans coast this afternoon changing direction
'Amphan' may hit West Bengal-BD coast this afternoon/evening
Great danger signal 10 at Mongla-Payra
Amphan hits Bangladesh coastlines, will take four hours to cross
Cyclone Amphan: 20 villages in Noakhali's Hatiya inundated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft