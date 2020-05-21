BNP asks party men to help storm-hit people





As the country braces for Super Cyclone 'Amphan' amid coronavirus pandemic, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday asked their party leaders and activists to stand by people to be affected by the natural disaster.

"A dangerous cyclone of category-5 is going to hit the country to add to our sufferings further amid corona. We're likely to face a serious disaster," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul urged their party's all the leaders and activists to get ready for standing beside the cyclone-hit people.

He also called upon the government to take all the necessary steps to check the loss of lives and stand by people to assuage their sufferings.

According to data from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center, Super Cyclone Amphan became the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal.

It is the second super cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal since records began. During the last super cyclone in 1999, nearly 15,000 villages were affected and almost 10,000 people were killed.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said 'Amphan' is moving across the Bay of Bengal and likely make landfall in Bangladesh's coastal areas by Wednesday. -UNB



















BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam speaks at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan Office on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Photo: CourtesyAs the country braces for Super Cyclone 'Amphan' amid coronavirus pandemic, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday asked their party leaders and activists to stand by people to be affected by the natural disaster."A dangerous cyclone of category-5 is going to hit the country to add to our sufferings further amid corona. We're likely to face a serious disaster," he said.Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul urged their party's all the leaders and activists to get ready for standing beside the cyclone-hit people.He also called upon the government to take all the necessary steps to check the loss of lives and stand by people to assuage their sufferings.According to data from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center, Super Cyclone Amphan became the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal.It is the second super cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal since records began. During the last super cyclone in 1999, nearly 15,000 villages were affected and almost 10,000 people were killed.State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said 'Amphan' is moving across the Bay of Bengal and likely make landfall in Bangladesh's coastal areas by Wednesday. -UNB