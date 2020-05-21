UP chairman, six members suspended for stealing relief

The LGRD Ministry on Wednesday suspended the chairman and six members of Gopalpur Union Parishad in Faridpur's Alfadanga upazila for relief embezzlement.

The Local Government Division issued separate notifications in this regard, saying they were suspended as per recommendation from the deputy commissioner concerned.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, 66 public representatives have so far been suspended across the country.

The suspended chairman is Enamul Hasan while the six members of the UP are Md Obaidur Rahman, Bakiar Rahan, Ibrahim Sheikh, Rezaul Karim, Oliar Rahman and Swapna Begum. -UNB























