

Photojourno Mizan passes away

Mizanur Rahman was a senior photojournalist of the Daily Bangladesh News and Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Photo Journalist Association (BPJA).

Mizanur Rahman Khan's elder son Shofiqur Rahman Khan Shafin told the Daily Observer, "My father had suffered kidney problems for a long time. Recently, he was suffering from oedema and fever. That's why he went to Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Wednesday for corona test."

He said, "My father while standing in the queue suddenly fell to the ground. DRU officials took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) by ambulance, where on-duty doctors declared him dead."

Bangladesh Photo Journalists Association's President Golam Mostafa and General Secretary Kajal Hazra have expressed their condolences on his death.































