Over 1m customers lose power supply as Amphan hits BD coast





More than one million consumers in at least 17 associations of the Rural Electrification Board or REB have lost electricity.

Apart from this, almost 40,000 customers of West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd or WZPDCL have been left with no electricity supply.

Around 50 to 60 percent connections were cut accounting for an estimated one to 1.2 million customers without power in 17 associations including Patuakhali, Bhola, parts of Bridal, Bagerhaat, Pirojpur and Satkhira, Anjan Kanti Das, member of programme and planning of REB said around 7:30pm.

The cyclone started crossing the Bangladesh coast around 5pm on Wednesday packing a wind speed of around 160 to 180kph rising to 200kph within 80km of its centre, meteorologist Abdul Mannan said. -bdnews24.com























