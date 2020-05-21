Hasina asks AL men to stand by cyclone-hit people





In an emergency meeting at AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital , she instructed the AL central leaders to communicate with AL leaders of coastal districts and take necessary measures to this end, an AL press release said.

The AL central leaders gave necessary instructions to the party leaders and workers at the coastal districts and asked them to remain ready to address the super cyclone.

The leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies have been instructed to help local administrations bring the vulnerable people to the cyclone shelter centres in a shortest possible time and ensure physical distancing and health guidelines in these centres.

They have also been asked to continue optimum efforts to ensure safe shelter of coastal people and provide food assistance and treatment facilities for them.

AL presidium member Matia Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and advocate Afzal Hossain, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and deputy office secretary Sayeem Khan were, among others, present. -BSS





























