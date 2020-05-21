SSC results after Eid

The government will publish the results of the SSC and equivalent examinations 'any day' after Eid-ul-Fitr, according to education authorities.

The results will be sent directly to students on their mobile phones via SMS as long as they register for the service beforehand, said the Inter-education Board Coordination Sub-committee.

However, the authorities are yet to fix a date for declaring the results, according to Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary to the Secondary and Higher Studies Department.

But the SSC results will be published digitally this year, the Dhaka Education Board said in a statement on Wednesday. -bdnews24.com





















