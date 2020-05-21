Online courses for young entrepreneurs launched





The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division has conducted the four-day training session under Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project. Coders Trust is implementation partner of the programme.

Some 80 trainees from Women Entrepreneur Association of Bangladesh (WEAB), Nibedita, Startup Dhaka and Startup Chattogram are participating in the online session.

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum inaugurated the training programme as the chief guest while Bangladesh Computer Council Executive Director Parthapratim Deb was special guest on the occasion.

Secretary Hosne Ara Begum said the use of information technology is important during the general holidays and entrepreneurs will be benefited from the training.

Among others, former Principle Secretary of Prime Minister's Office Abdul Karim, former ICT Secretary Nazrul Islam Khan, National Skill Development Authority former executive chairman Faruk Hossain, Coders Trust Bangladesh Senior Adviser Abdul Halim and Co-founder Aziz Ahmad participated in the meeting.

iDEA Project Director Syed Mojibul Huq presided over the meeting.

Additional Secretary Mojibul Huq said the whole world is scared of coronavirus and the digital marketing enables businesses sector to run operation virtually.

















