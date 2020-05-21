Lailatul Qadr observed

Lailatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr, the holiest and most blessed night for Muslims, was observed across the country on Wednesday night with due solemnity and religious fervour.

Muslim devotees spent the night seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.

According to the holy Quran, this is superior to a thousand nights as the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on this night.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion of Lailatul Qadr. -UNB









