Thursday, 21 May, 2020, 6:17 PM
Three arrested with Yaba pills sent to jail

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

Three members of a Yaba smuggling syndicate, arrested from New market Area in the capital on Tuesday, were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over possessing 1325 Yaba pills
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order.
On Tuesday, new market police searched a pick up van at the intersection of Nillkhet area and 1325  seized Yaba tablets from the vehicle. The law enforcers arrested Biplob Hasan, Rafik Gazi and Saidul Islam from the pickup van.


