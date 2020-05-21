Three arrested with Yaba pills sent to jail

Three members of a Yaba smuggling syndicate, arrested from New market Area in the capital on Tuesday, were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over possessing 1325 Yaba pills

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order.

On Tuesday, new market police searched a pick up van at the intersection of Nillkhet area and 1325 seized Yaba tablets from the vehicle. The law enforcers arrested Biplob Hasan, Rafik Gazi and Saidul Islam from the pickup van.









