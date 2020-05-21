Video
Thursday, 21 May, 2020
Taiwan president rejects Beijing rule; China says ‘reunification’ inevitable

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020

TAIPEI, May 20: Taiwan cannot accept becoming part of China under its "one country, two systems" offer of autonomy , President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, strongly rejecting China's sovereignty claims and likely setting the stage for an ever worsening of ties.
China responded that "reunification" was inevitable and that it would never tolerate Taiwan's independence.
In a speech after being sworn in for her second and final term in office, Tsai said relations between Taiwan and China had reached an historical turning point.




"Both sides have a duty to find a way to coexist over the long term and prevent the intensification of antagonism and differences," she said.
Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party won January's presidential and parliamentary elections by a landslide, vowing to stand up to China, which claims Taiwan as its own and says it would be brought under Beijing's control by force if needed.
"Here, I want to reiterate the words 'peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue'. We will not accept the Beijing authorities' use of 'one country, two systems' to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo. We stand fast by this principle," Tsai said.
China uses the "one country, two systems" policy, which is supposed to guarantee a high degree of autonomy, to run the former British colony of Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997. It has offered it to Taiwan, though all major Taiwanese parties have rejected it.    -REUETRS



