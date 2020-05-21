BCB to summon up Shakib, Mushi's bat





"I definitely will take the initiative," ensured Paopn while talking to media after distributing the monetary help among 501 non-cricketing sportsmen in the country. The programme was arranged by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

However, Shakib Al Hasan had sold his World Cup bat for BDT 20 lakh to help underprivileged people, who are suffering badly due to COVID-19 outbreak. Using that bat Shakib assembled 15,00 international runs and 602 runs in the World Cup 2019 with two centuries and five half-centuries from his eight innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim on the other hand, had hit his maiden Test double-ton at Galle in 2013 against host Sri Lanka, which was the first ever double century by any Bangladesh cricketer in Test cricket. The bat by which Mushi made the history was also auctioned to help coronavirus affected people. Former Pakistan captain Shaheed Afridi bought the that bat on behalf of Shaheed Afridi Foundation for USD 2000, which is equivalent to BDT 16.8 lakh.









Hard hitting opener Soumya Sarkar peddled his bat for BDT 4.5 lakh by which he hit the quickest Test century in 2019 against New Zealand. Soumya took 94 balls to reach the milestone of the fastest Test ton by any Bangladesh batsman.

Speedster Taskin Ahmed's hat-trick in 2017 against Sri Lanka was also a very glorious achievement as a Bangladesh bowler. Taskin hawked that precious ball for BDT 4 lakh.

Even the Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup winning skipper Akbar Ali had vended his jersey and gloves of the WC Final for BDT 1,70,000. All these things are surely valuable relics that should be preserved to inspire future stars of the country. But the BCB remained silent during the auctions. Why? "We can't take part in the auction," the BCB boss answered.

