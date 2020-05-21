BCB stretches monetary assistance to 23 Sports Federations



The President of the BCB Nazmul Hasan Papon handing over the check of BDT 50 lakh and 10 thousand taka to the State Minister for Ministry of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell on Wednesday. photo: Bcb

The BCB President wanted to give the money to the Relief Fund of the Prime Minister. But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina advised BCB to help the Youth and Sports Ministry to stand beside helpless athletes of the country. In connection with PM's advice the BCB delivered help in cash to 501 players of 23 different events on May 20.

"Our sports-friendly Prime Minister suggested Bangladesh Cricket Board to stand next to sportsmen," Sports Minister told to journalist during the relief distribution programme in the city on the day.

"I like to welcome and deliver my well-wishes to BCB President Mr. Nazmul Hasan Papon that he responded affirmatively against the call of the Prime Minister and the Sports Ministry," he expressed his gratitude.

The BCB President also a lawmaker said, "As we said earlier, We shall be stand by the side of the helpless sportsmen of the country. We helped cricketers. Now we come forward to help other sportsmen. We shall stay with suffering players in future as well".

Like other sectors, sports are also in hibernation now due to COVID-19 outbreak. All of the sporting events have been either postponed or cancelled. Majority sportsmen of non-popular events have been struggling in managing their breads in locked down days. Still the situation has been deteriorating day by day. And sign of sun shine is yet to assume. So, such one-time assistance is hardly enough for the survival of the athletes. Sports Minister had assured that they will continue helping players as long as they can. He said, "We like to ensure our sports persons that we shall continue rendering humanitarian activities".

The BCB had taken archetypal initiatives during Corona crisis periods for all of their stakeholders. They have been ensuring salaries to contracted players and handed over BDT 30,000 to every non-contracted cricketers, who were enlisted to play in DPL. Women cricketers also got monetary assistance from the apex body of cricket in the country. Wheelchair cricketers also got both in-kind and in-cash help from the BCB. They conveyed assistance in-kind to all district level cricket boards of the country as well.





























