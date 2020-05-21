Video
Thursday, 21 May, 2020
Home Sports

Papon seeing no possibility to travel SL in July

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

Recently the CEO of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Ashley de Silva informed that they are in touch with Bangladesh and India regarding the forthcoming tours of their two neighboring teams. He also expressed his high hopes to organise the tours in time and informed that they are all set to return in international cricket.
The President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) however, denied the claim of Ashley regarding discussion and said, "We didn't discuss on it. How we shall discuss? I can't fix a date when the game will resume," He said to journalists on Wednesday.
"Sri Lanka's eagerness to host is not everything. Can we be able to send the team? Will it be justified decision to send players? Where will they stay now? What will do? There are lots of questions here. Things are not so easy," the President of the apex body of country's cricket showed his concern.
He also said that a certain place may not be affected right now but who can tell about what will happen one month later? He said, "We shall observe others. What the ICC and ACC do. What other countries do".
"Conversation is going on regarding the change of World Cup fixtures. So, it's tough to comment about the fate of a bilateral series," he said further.
According to the FTP of the ICC, Bangladesh were due to travel Sri Lanka in July to play a three-match Test series, which is also the part of the ICC Test Championship.


