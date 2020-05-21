Video
Thursday, 21 May, 2020
Be kind to Covid-19 patients and their family members

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020

Dear Sir

Many reports have been aired in the electronic and print medias from where it is evident that many Covid-19 patients have been treated badly by their neighborhood. Neighboring people do not accept covid19 patients easily. Patients and families were isolated from the society and threatened. In some places they are forced to leave the areas or attacked. Moreover, deceased families, neighbors or local people even do not come forward to bury the dead bodies or in many places village people do not give the deceased families the chance to bury remains in the graveyard.

These sorts of activities are inhumane, humiliating and unethical. Anybody can be infected with coronavirus and face the same reality. All most 80 percent cases patients recover from illness in home treatment. On the other hand, 15 to 20 cases patients need go to hospital or need emergency ventilation facilities as they may face breathing shortness.





Inhumane behaviors let them down their confidence which weaken their immune system. So come forward to help the affected patients. Behave with Covid-19 patients politely. Remember what you will do, you will get back in reward.

Mohammad Zonaed Emran
Mutual Trust Bank Ltd 



