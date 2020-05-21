Video
Thursday, 21 May, 2020, 6:16 PM
Need to tackle human rush from going home mid pandemic

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Ignoring the risks of contracting and spreading coronavirus, thousands of people have begun to leave Dhaka for their home destination to celebrate Eid festival. This disappointing happening is prevailing when the cases and death tolls are constantly increasing in the country due to coronavirus.

Acknowledging the aftermath many people are rushing for home and risking their family members for coronavirus , despite government's warning.  Due to the slack of enforcement of movement curbs these people are careless about the lurking danger. It does not make sense to celebrate Eid while risking the dearest people with deadly Covid-19 whereas we all know the bleak consequence may happen.

According to news reports, currently a number of ferry terminals are packet with passengers heading home. Besides, due to the ongoing lockdown on public transport sector, people are travelling by pickups, motorcycles and battery-run three wheelers. Undoubtedly, this rush of thousands of people from Dhaka will further spread the deadly virus because Covid-19 outbreak has hit mainly Dhaka and its adjacent areas. Crowd has been increasing gradually in the ferry terminals as Eid ul-Fitr is coming closer. Usually, around three crore people use to leave Dhaka and other major cities ahead of Eid. If the half of this number moves in this situation, the nation may face a surge of Covid-19.





The ongoing lockdown has begun on March 26 and the government later extended it six times. Seeing the lax in implementation of lockdown people was to begin normal life. Knowing the risk a number of small vehicles has increased in the highway in the last few days. To prevent it on last Sunday Police stepped up measures to restrict the movement of people. They set up check posts across the country to prevent people from travelling from one district to another during Eid unless there is an emergency. As the number of private vehicles increased, police has intensified their checking activities in some places in the country. Proving ineffective all the measures, the number of people leaving Dhaka is increasing gradually.

It's a clear indication that we are heading towards a more serious crisis since a sea of people, especially from the hotspots, going back to their villages. Under these circumstances the government should immediately take measures to stop the flood of people leaving Dhaka. Government should announce a 10-day curfew around the Eid to slow the spread of the outbreak of Covid-19 without further delay. If this wave of people to home cannot be stopped, the nation will face a disaster.



