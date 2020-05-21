Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 May, 2020, 6:15 PM
latest SSC results to be published May 31       Bangladesh reports highest 22 deaths, 1,773 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Business

ak indicts China for graft in power sector

Published : Thursday, 21 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

A recently concluded probe conducted by the Imran Khan government into the anomalies of China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor (CPEC) has revealed that six China-funded power projects under CPEC has resulted in huge profits for Chinese firms setting up the plants through over invoicing and tariff charges compared to market rates, reports India's leading financial newspaper The Economic Times on Wednesday.
The Economic Times said: "ET has a copy of the report which also alleged that government-to-government deals signed under CPEC had unduly favoured Chinese investors."
One of the six power projects was found to be 234 per cent expensive than a similar project in India, the study revealed. None of these projects were offered under bidding as it is being funded by a single country, according to inquiry report.
The inquiry report revealed that the $1.7 billion power transmission line project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was 234% expensive than a similar project in India with better technology.
The NTDC and State Grid Cooperation of China (SGCC) signed a cooperation agreement in April 2015 for development of 4,000MW, ±660 kV Matiari to Lahore High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Line. This project is included in the priority projects under the CPEC.
The report noted that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), after the end of the proceeding, approved a total project cost of $1.7 billion in November 2016. Within the approved cost, $1 billion was approved for converter stations. Since the project was awarded under CPEC through government-to-government agreement, no bidding was carried out for the award of this project, according to the inquiry report.
However, a similar project was awarded in January 2017 in India through international competitive bidding at the time when Lahore-Matiari HVDC project approvals were given. The winning bidder was ABB from Zurich, the report points out. The Indian transmission line project is high in specification as well as length and is still cheaper by $360 million, according to the committee, said The Economic Times.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
IOM, BRAC helping Covid-19 driven migrant workers
ak indicts China for graft in power sector
JTI BD takes initiatives for Covid-19 response
FICCI gives 11,000 PPE to DGHS for medics
44 banks to disburseÂ  Tk 150b loan under stimulus package
India to privatise state-run companies and halt fresh insolvencies amid Covid-19 pandemic
Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEOMd. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury
Kamal Mojumder urges factory owners to clear dues of workers before Eid


Latest News
StanChart and BRAC to deliver essentials to 5,000 families
SSC results to be published May 31
4,635 shrimp enclosures washed away in Bagerhat
4 committees formed to assess loss of Sundarbans
Amphan kills 3, causes huge damage in Pirojpur
One dies, 7 more infected with coronavirus in Gopalganj
PM allocates Tk 25 crore for municipality staff
Woman killed from tree falling; Houses, crops damaged in Jhenidah
Relief materials distributed in Noakhali
AIIB approves USD 250mn loan for B'desh
Most Read News
Bangladeshis among 200 migrants held in Malaysia crackdown
Bangladesh orders to stop production, marketing, sale of tobacco products
Coronavirus death toll climbs to 386, positive cases 26,738
CPP team leader goes missing in Patuakhali, 10 villages submerged
'Corona cases likely to increase in next 15 days'
'Amphan' to cross Sundarbans coast this afternoon changing direction
'Amphan' may hit West Bengal-BD coast this afternoon/evening
Great danger signal 10 at Mongla-Payra
Amphan hits Bangladesh coastlines, will take four hours to cross
Cyclone Amphan: 20 villages in Noakhali's Hatiya inundated
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft