JTI BD takes initiatives for Covid-19 response





A special COVID-19 fund has been mobilized to provide essential food and hygiene commodities to underprivileged communities as well as protective gear to high-risk frontline workers.

These initiatives are being undertaken in addition to The JTI Foundation's existing long-term community investment projects in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene in different parts of Bangladesh.

For almost two decades, The JTI Foundation has concentrated on improving the lives of those affected by disaster. As a result of diverse programs with our numerous partners, hundreds of thousands have benefited from its efforts to deliver swift, lasting relief in the aftermath of natural or man-made emergencies.

"Now is the time, once again, to do just that - to reach out to the most vulnerable in our communities and provide a helping hand at a time of greatest need," JTI General Manager Neil Coupland said in a statement.

This emergency relief and other support is being delivered directly to the District administration, Police authorities and partner charitable organizations to ensure targeted, need-based and fast delivery to underserved and high-risk groups in districts where we have operational infrastructure.



























Japan Tobacco International Bangladesh (JTI) is providing support that is directly benefitting approximately 60,000 people across Bangladesh.A special COVID-19 fund has been mobilized to provide essential food and hygiene commodities to underprivileged communities as well as protective gear to high-risk frontline workers.These initiatives are being undertaken in addition to The JTI Foundation's existing long-term community investment projects in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene in different parts of Bangladesh.For almost two decades, The JTI Foundation has concentrated on improving the lives of those affected by disaster. As a result of diverse programs with our numerous partners, hundreds of thousands have benefited from its efforts to deliver swift, lasting relief in the aftermath of natural or man-made emergencies."Now is the time, once again, to do just that - to reach out to the most vulnerable in our communities and provide a helping hand at a time of greatest need," JTI General Manager Neil Coupland said in a statement.This emergency relief and other support is being delivered directly to the District administration, Police authorities and partner charitable organizations to ensure targeted, need-based and fast delivery to underserved and high-risk groups in districts where we have operational infrastructure.